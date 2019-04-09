Turn your debit card on & off, set custom alerts, location-based access, transaction restrictions, and spending caps in seconds.
Copyright © 2019 Radius Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. All rights reserved.
Rewards Checking is a free checking account with no monthly maintenance fee and no minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account. [1] The Debit Card Rewards Program (Cash Back Rewards) will provide 1.00% cash-back on all Qualified Purchases made by eligible Rewards Checking account holders if the account holder does any of the following; meet the requirements, is grandfathered in, or keeps an average balance of $2,500 or greater within the calendar month in their Rewards Checking Account, or receives total deposits of $2,500 or more in their Rewards Checking account via qualifying Direct Deposit within the month. Qualifying Direct Deposits are Automated Clearing House (ACH) credits, which may include payroll, pension or government payments (such as Social Security) by your employer, or an outside agency. Radius Bank may require documentation to verify that credits are Qualifying Direct Deposits. The value of this reward may constitute taxable income to you. You may be issued an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 (or other appropriate form) to you that reflects the value of such reward. Please consult your tax adviser, as Radius Bank does not provide tax advice. Qualified Purchases include signature-based purchases made with a Radius Bank Debit Card tied to a Rewards Checking account enrolled in the Debit Card Rewards program. These are “credit” purchases that can be made in stores and online. To make a signature-based purchase, select “credit” rather than debit at point-of-sale kiosks. The “credit” option is most often pre-selected when making purchases online using a debit card. Online subscription payments may not be considered signature-based purchases. The payment transaction type (signature-based or other) is ultimately decided by the merchant and how the transaction is transmitted to Radius Bank at the time of processing. We reserve the right to determine if a transaction was a Qualified Purchase, and to establish additional types of Qualified Purchases that could be made available in a variety of ways. Any goods or services purchased with the Radius Bank Debit Card that are returned or otherwise credited to your Account are not qualified purchases. Unlawful purchases and purchases of currency, cash or cash equivalents (including, without limitation, currency from the U.S. Mint, Travelers Cheques, gift cards, Cryptocurrency, Casino Chips, Peer to Peer Payments, prepaid debit cards, account openings, loan payments, or other cash equivalents) made with your Radius Bank Debit Card are not Qualified Purchases. We may require you to provide documentation to validate that certain purchases are Qualified Purchases. Radius Bank reserves the right to modify or discontinue this program at any time. Your enrolled account must remain open, active, and in good standing to participate in the program, meaning: No NSF (non-sufficient funds) items during the preceding twelve calendar months in your checking account (regardless of the type of checking account). An eFunds check must show no negative history in the preceding twelve months and all monthly servicing fees must have been paid in full for the 12 preceding months. Radius Bank reserves the right to modify the description of “good standing” at any time. If you or the Bank closes your account for any reason before the end of the statement cycle, you will forfeit all rewards accrued through your linked Debit Card during that statement cycle. [2] Annual Percentage Yield (APY) accurate as of 09/04/2019. Minimum amount to open account is $100.00. Rate tiers are as follows: 0.00% APY applies to balances of $0.01–$2,499.99, 1.00% APY applies to the entire balance on balances of $2,500.00-$99,999.99, and 1.20% APY applies to the entire balance of $100,000.00 or more. Rates may change after account is opened. Fees may reduce earnings. [3] Get unlimited automatic ATM surcharge rebates for ATM fees other banks charge you. ATM surcharge rebates apply to cash withdrawals from a Rewards Checking or Superhero Checking account using the Radius debit card wherever it is accepted. Radius Bank does not charge a fee for using another bank’s ATM. ATM fees will be rebated at the end of each statement cycle. Excludes international exchange fees. Radius Bank makes its best effort to identify those ATM fees eligible for rebate. In the event that you have not received a rebate for a fee you believe is eligible, please contact Customer Service at 800.242.0272. Radius Bank reserves the right to modify or discontinue the ATM surcharge rebate program at any time. Out-of-network ATM fees cost $4.69 on average. Source: CNBC as of 9/04/2019. If someone were to use an out-of-network ATM 6 times per month at an average fee of $4.69 per withdrawal, they would spend $337.68 in ATM fees in 12 months. [4] Direct Deposit and earlier availability of funds is subject to payer's support of the feature and timing of payer's funding. [5] National average source: FDIC as of 9/4/2019. [6] Standard data and message rates may apply for all Mobile Banking services, including the Radius Mobile and Radius Card apps. Radius Mobile and Radius Card are available for free on Android and iOS mobile devices and are only available to Radius Bank personal account holders.
Open an account online in under 3 minutes
with as little as $100!
Deposit checks
View real-time transactions
Pay bills and transfer funds
Manage your budget and track spending
Improve your financial health with our marketplace partners
Available for iOS and AndroidTM
Open your account completely online in 3 minutes or less
Fund via debit card, prepaid card, or transfer from your existing bank account
You can apply from anywhere, at any time
*required to submit
Leave your email address
and we'll reach out to you later!
Cathy I.
Steven W.
Michael S.
Unlimited 1% Cash Back
Free ATMs worldwide and
unlimited rebates
Earn 1.00% – 1.20% APY
Free unlimited external transfers
Unlimited 1% Cash Back
Earn 1.00% – 1.20% APY
Free unlimited external transfers
Other rewards programs limit the
amount you can earn in a month
The national average interest bearing
checking account earns 0.06% APY5
Most banks charge a fee for using
out-of-network ATMs
Other banks charge a fee and have
limitations for external transfers
Open an account online in under 3 minutes
with as little as $100!