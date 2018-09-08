1] No monthly maintenance fees. No monthly minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open.

2] Get unlimited automatic ATM surcharge rebates for ATM fees other banks charge you. ATM surcharge rebates apply to cash withdrawals from a Radius Checking account using the Radius Debit Card wherever it is accepted. Radius Bank does not charge a fee for using another bank’s ATM. ATM fees will be rebated at the end of each statement cycle. Excludes international exchange fees. Radius Bank makes its best effort to identify those ATM fees eligible for rebate. In the event that you have not received a rebate for a fee you believe is eligible, please contact Customer Service at 800.242.0272. Radius Bank reserves the right to modify or discontinue the ATM surcharge rebate program at any time.

3] Radius Checking customers receive and average of $9.50 per month in ATM rebates.

4] The Radius Checking Debit Card Rewards Program (Cash Back Rewards) will provide 1.00% of all Qualified Purchases made by eligible Radius Checking accountholders starting February 1, 2018, and ending December 31, 2018, if the accountholder does any of the following: keeps an average balance of $1,000 or greater within the month in their Radius Checking Account, receives funds in their Radius account via qualifying Direct Deposit, or has an average combined balance of all Radius Checking, Radius Hybrid Checking, and Radius High-Yield Savings accounts within the month.The value of this reward may constitute taxable income to you. You may be issued an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 (or other appropriate form) to you that reflects the value of such reward. Please consult your tax advisor, as Radius Bank does not provide tax advice. Qualified Purchases include signature-based purchases made with a Radius Bank Debit Card tied to a Radius Checking account enrolled in the Radius Checking Debit Card Rewards program. These are "credit" purchases that can be made in stores and online. To make a signature-based purchase, select "credit" rather than debit at point-of-sale kiosks. The "credit" option is most often pre-selected when making purchases online using a debit card. Online subscription payments may not be considered signature-based purchases. The payment transaction type (signature-based or other) is ultimately decided by the merchant and how the transaction is transmitted to Radius Bank at the time of processing. We reserve the right to determine if a transaction was a Qualified Purchase, and to establish additional types of Qualified Purchases that could be made available in a variety of ways. Any goods or services purchased with the Radius Bank Debit Card that are returned or otherwise credited to your Account are not qualified purchases. Unlawful purchases and purchases of currency, cash or cash equivalents (including, without limitation, currency from the U.S. Mint, Travelers Cheques, gift cards, prepaid debit cards or other cash equivalents) made with your Radius Bank Debit Card are not Qualified Purchases. We may require you to provide documentation to validate that certain purchases are qualified purchases. Radius Bank reserves the right to modify or discontinue this program at any time. Your enrolled account must remain open, active, and in good standing to participate in the program, meaning: No NSF (non-sufficient funds) items during the preceding twelve months in your checking account (regardless of the type of checking account). An eFunds check must show no negative history in the preceding twelve months and all monthly servicing fees must have been paid in full for the 12 preceding months. Radius Bank reserves the right to modify the description of "good standing" at any time. If you close your account for any reason before the end of the statement cycle, you will forfeit all rewards accrued through your linked Debit Card during that statement cycle. Radius Rewards members earn an average of $7.00 per month in cashback rewards.

5] Radius High-Yield Savings account holders receive $4.00/month in interest with a monthly $3,200.00 account balance.Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 08/09/18. Minimum amount to open account is $100.00. Rate tiers are as follows: 0.00% APY applies to balances of $0.01—$9.99, 0.05% APY applies to the entire balance on balances of $10.00—$2,499.99, 1.50% APY applies to the entire balance on balances of $2,500—$24,999.99, and 1.96% APY applies to the entire balance on balances of $25,000 or more. Rates may change after account is opened. Fees may reduce earnings.

FDIC-insured up to the maximum allowed.