Radius Hybrid Checking is a free checking account with no monthly maintenance fee and no minimum balance requirement after $10.00 to open the account.

1] Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 1/2/18. Minimum amount to open account is $10.00. Rate tiers are as follows: 0.00% APY applies to balances of $0.01—$2,499.99, and 0.85% APY applies to the entire balance on balances of $2,500 or more. Rates may change after account is opened. Fees may reduce earnings.

2] Get unlimited automatic ATM surcharge rebates for ATM fees other banks charge you. ATM surcharge rebates apply to cash withdrawals from a Radius Hybrid Checking account using the Radius Debit Card wherever it is accepted. Radius Bank does not charge a fee for using another bank’s ATM. ATM fees will be rebated at the end of each statement cycle. Excludes international exchange fees. Radius Bank makes its best effort to identify those ATM fees eligible for rebate. In the event that you have not received a rebate for a fee you believe is eligible, please contact Customer Service at 800.242.0272. Radius Bank reserves the right to modify or discontinue the ATM surcharge rebate program at any time.